Jacqueline O'Brien: Van Orden is proven leader

Today's 10 letters to editor, politics and schools series

With all the noise of political ads, it’s past time we take a sober look at the records of the candidates running for Congress.

One served our nation in uniform for more than two decades, deployed to combat, and worked on strategic development to respond to threats around the world. He put his life on the line so that we could be safe. This candidate retired, returned to Wisconsin, and opened a business to give back to his community.

The other candidate started as a low-level political staffer, then ran for office, then returned to being a political staffer, ran for office again, then became a political staffer again. Then he went from being a Washington political staffer to a Madison bureaucrat. This candidate holds the distinction of being the only nominee for Secretary of Agriculture to be voted down by the Wisconsin Senate. And after that? He ran for office again and announced his next campaign just months after taking his latest job as, you guessed it, a politician.

The first candidate is Derrick Van Orden. The second is Brad Pfaff.

I will be voting for the proven leader who has displayed a commitment to this country and not just his personal advancement.

I will be voting for Derrick Van Orden.

Jacqueline O'Brien

Onalaska

