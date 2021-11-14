Jai Johnson: Come on, man! An open letter to Aaron Rodgers

I’m sure you’ll agree that to intelligently discuss COVID-19, we need a rudimentary understanding of the topic.

First of all, COVID-19 is not a virus. The virus is SARS-Cov2. Many people, after contracting the virus, develop a disease called COVID-19. Are you with me so far? This is why no one has ever claimed to have a vaccine that protects people from the virus. The shots really don’t even consistently prevent COVID. What they do prevent is serious, critical, life-threatening complications, like COVID pneumonia. Rarely are the vaccinated hospitalized, and even more rarely do they die from COVID-19.

The vaccines then have been extraordinarily effective in achieving exactly what they claim. So no, the fact that you’ve heard of vaccinated people getting COVID does not make it “controversial.” Any controversy exists purely in the minds of the misinformed and mentally befuddled. (See also: Joe Rogan.)

One last thing: the COVID vaccines have proven to be some of the safest in history. I understand if you’re afraid. I too have had acute allergic reactions to vaccines — back in the 1950s. If you are allergic to the vaccines of today, I think you owe it to your fans (you know, the people who made you so rich and famous in the first place?) some documented proof. We’ve already heard your lies. Now how about some evidence for your excuses? After all, it’s not like we’re asking for your tax returns.

Jai Johnson

La Crosse

