Jaime Paugh: Removing Holmen memorial is shameful

I was deeply disturbed to final out that Holmen High School has removed its memorial wall honoring students and staff members who have passed away.

As an alumnus this came as a shock to me. These were our family members and friends. Those plaques were put there to remember the people we loved.

When asked, the school district gave various studies showing it was "damaging" to our children. With that in mind isn't just as "damaging" to our children to not teach them the life lessons of coping skills? They worry about "traumatizing" the kids.

How about the trauma of the adults and alumni that put those plaques there? When I heard this news, I was taken back to the morning my parents told me and my sister our friends were dead from a car accident the night before.

Those weren't just plaques, they were people that were loved and never wanted to be forgotten.

The Holmen School District's actions were shameful. Sending a letter stating the families should pick the plaques up or have the shipped was distasteful and completely devoid of any feelings the families and friends of the deceased may have had.

Feel free to remove my senior picture from the Class of 1995.

Jaime (Paar) Paugh, Onalaska

