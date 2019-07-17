A line has been crossed. Clearly President Donald Trump has determined that his most loyal political base is those who don’t want the face of America to change. They want to see only white faces, English language speech and traditional beliefs.
They are angered at the possibility that immigrants from non-European countries might want to find a home in America.
The president has determined to woo bigots, racists, nativists. Their America would offer no place for Hispanics, Africans, Asians. It would not tolerate Buddhists, Muslims or atheists. Trump encourages those who believe that refugees and applicants for asylum are not suitable for our America.
This hateful racist-nativist stance is contrary to our nation’s most cherished beliefs.
We are a nation whose moral compass should point to acceptance, rejoicing in the fresh ideas and enthusiasm for hard work brought by immigrants. We have no place for bigotry in our future. We need to vote accordingly.
Jake Delwiche, La Crosse