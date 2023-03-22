While UW-L does offer historical/political games, they either require a multi-month commitment through college courses or multi-thousand dollar costs for travel.

At History Club, our goal was to offer an engaging historical/political game that was low cost and on campus. The result was on Feb. 18, we partnered with TableTop Gaming Club and Interfraternity Council to run a Cold War adaptation of Jim Wallman’s megagame “Watch the Skies”, which we dubbed “Watch the Skies: 1970”. It was a 44-player game, run by a team of four facilitators over the course of nine hours. Players took on the role of powerful nations, vying for global dominance amid an alien invasion and other global crises.

While alien first contact definitely leans into Twilight Zone-like fiction, the game drew a lot from the historical context of the Cold War, simulated international relations and focused on the skills of collaboration, communication, decision making and leadership.

My favorite story from the day was from the teams representing India and Brazil. For the first three hours of the game they were “united in neutrality” as our in-game press team reported, but a single miscommunication led India to believe that Brazil had been infiltrated by aliens, resulting in India launching a preemptive nuclear strike.

For our first time adapting and running a Megagame, the start was a bit bumpy, but as everyone found their footing, things began to flow more smoothly and became a fun experience that we will remember for years to come.

Jake Williams

La Crosse