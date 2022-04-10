James Bassett: Dairyland should steer clear of nuclear path

Dairyland Power, let's not go down the nuclear power deadend again!

Dairyland recently announced a partnership with NuScale to work toward a new nuclear generating plant.

I am a retired engineer (PE) and high school physics teacher as well as a Vernon Electric Coop member/customer. I have taken my high school physics/electricity classes to the Dairyland Genoa plant for tours up until recent years when the plant closed. One of the points on the tour is pointing out to students the nuclear waste storage area along the Mississippi river where nuclear wastes are stored from the Genoa plant that stopped generating nuclear power in 1987, 35 years ago!

Haven't we learned anything from past experience? Or do we need to go through this again as a new generation of managers takes hold of corporations?

NuScale reactors may have a different cooling system but the main issue here is not cooling, it is enriched uranium fuel which must be replenished every two years and the spent fuel stored basically indefinitely. We've been through these issues before. Transporting and storing nuclear fuels for perpetuity is an unsolvable problem.

Dairyland, please don't waste my and every rate paying customer's dollars by again leading us down the nuclear path. There is no need to research anything with NuScale unless they have a solution to the nuclear fuel and waste problem which I am sure they do not other than to dump the problem on the US taxpayer.

James Bassett

Viroqua

