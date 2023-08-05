Congressman Van Orden has shown his character repeatedly but we're stuck with him until the next election.

The question is: Will he do what he promised and work on establishing term limits? He hasn't mentioned it again now that he's in office, despite it being one of his main campaign promises.

We desperately need term limits, not only on elected officials, but also appointed ones, especially the Supreme Court. SCOTUS are appointed for life and have no code of ethics they must follow. That's not right.

James Becker

La Crosse