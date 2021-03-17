James Birnbaum: No place in 3rd Congressional District for Van Orden

Once again the Republican, loser candidate, Derrick Van Orden, lies, misleads and distorts facts in attacking Congressman Ron Kind.

First, he claims allegiance to and support for law enforcement claiming that Kind lied to the sheriffs about Congressional Legislation. Van Orden is the liar.

Please remember that this is the same Van Orden who went to Washington, D.C., on January 6, attended and participated in the Republican Trump rally that resulted in the death of three Capitol Police officers and substantially injured 100 additional police officers. That’s law enforcement support?

Second, Van Orden is the same loser, whose purpose on January 6 was to destroy the Democracy by illegally taking away the votes of all Wisconsin voters including those of us in the 3rd Congressional District. That’s representation of a Congressman?

Third, Van Orden’s baseless criticism of Kind’s hard work on pending legislation is not only unwarranted but is clear evidence of Van Orden’s utter ignorance and incompetence about how the legislative process works. The Third Congressional District has seen enough of Republicans like Van Orden, who don’t have a clue.

There is no place in the Third Congressional District for his baseless unrelenting noise.