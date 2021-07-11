James Birnbaum: The day of infamy

It is now six months since Jan. 6, 2021, another day that will forever live in infamy. It was the worst attack on the US Capital since 1812 and the worst terrorist attack on American democracy since the Civil War.

It was an insurrection. Its goal was, among other atrocities, to overturn the results of the November 2020 election. We now know Derrick Van Orden has not told us the truth about his whereabouts or role in this effort.

Van Orden likes to claim that he is pro law enforcement. On Jan. 6, 140 police officers were severely injured trying to protect our democracy, our Capitol and our elected leaders. One was killed. Despite telling the public otherwise, we now know Van Orden was on the Capitol grounds that day. What did he do to preserve and protect those officers fighting to protect our nation?

Since that day, Van Orden has denied, covered up and lied about his presence and participation at the Capitol. It is time he stop covering up and start telling the truth about what he did and what he saw.

The people have a right to know the truth. Van Orden has a responsibility to tell us the truth. The evidence he has tried to cover up over the last few months reveals that the story about Jan. 6 that Van Orden has concocted is a lie. It is time for him to come clean.