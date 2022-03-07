James G. Birnbaum: Gary Padesky for County Board

Gary Padesky for County Board

For over 30y years I have known and worked with Gary Padesky. He brings to the County Board a unique background, experience, knowledge of local government and a tradition of service to his constituents. I recommend voting for him for the La Crosse County Board.

Gary’s career before retirement was 22 years as an employee of the city of La Crosse. In that role he was very familiar with how local government works. In addition, as a city employee, he was an officer of Local 180, SEIU who very successfully represented the largest number of city employees. He did so in a manner and style that served the employees and respected his employer and the taxpayers.

Upon retirement, Gary was elected to the City of La Crosse Common Council serving for six years. He successfully advocated for his constituents and was always available to address their needs. He was always willing to listen and be creative with his fellow City Council members.

For the last two years, he has been a member of the La Crosse County board. Once again, Gary has demonstrated his ability to work with others and serve the interests of the taxpayers.

Vote for Gary Padesky for La Crosse County Board.

James G. Birnbaum

La Crosse

