James Giblin: Reasons to vote no on the school referendum

It is crystal clear what the La Crosse school option should be ... what is least costly, least disruptive, and most favored by families and students as well as the taxpayers.

But first, the facts of the current proposal: 1. All of the middle and high school students will move to another facility, 2. Modifying the existing high schools, 3. A new high school, with major modifications to the Trane Company, 4. More busing of high school students, 5. High school sports like baseball, basketball and football limited to one half of those currently eligible to participate, 6. Some sports cannot be played at the Trane site.

The common sense option limits student disruption only to middle school students, placing the seventh and eighth grade students in the existing high school and sixth grade students in the existing elementary schools. This is how the district operated for many years. This option accomplishes: 1. No disruption of high school students, 2) Eliminates a new high school, 3. Still closes all middle schools, 4) Reduces busing, 5) No impact on Northside property values, 6) Sports without busing and more students can participate.

This option may limit teaching language at both high schools ... what hardship is that ... a language spoken in one country. For all the reasons above, please vote NO on the La Crosse School District referendum and hopefully the most reasonable option mentioned above will be adopted.

James Giblin

La Crosse