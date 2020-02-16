James Giese: We must bolster farm economy

I am deeply concerned about the future of agriculture in Wisconsin.

In 2019 alone, more than 800 dairy farms went out of commission, while grain farmers lost billions of bushels of demand to biofuel exemptions granted to the oil industry by the EPA. Despite the struggle, there appears to be no sense of urgency from bureaucrats in Washington.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, during a visit to the Dairy State for the World Dairy Expo, offended struggling dairy farmers by saying that "In America, the big get bigger and the small go out."

Likewise, the administration promised to restore biofuel demand under the Renewable Fuel Standard, then issued a rule in December accounting for only about half the lost gallons.

The Wisconsin agriculture industry expects more and deserves better. I urge the administration to listen closely to farmers here in Wisconsin, and I thank candidates who are bringing attention to the needs of rural communities.

James Giese, Alma Center, Wisconsin

