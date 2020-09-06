James Haug: Van Orden is wrong about COVID relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Derrick Van Orden's opposition to a federal COVID relief package reveals how unfit the candidate is to represent us in Congress.

He claims Wisconsin should not have to "bail out failed states like California and New York."

The divisive rhetoric is bad enough when we need national unity to battle a pandemic. It is not like Wisconsin does not have a COVID problem either.

Worse is his woeful ignorance. He seems to be unaware that "failed blue states" send more tax revenue than they receive back in federal aid. New York, for instance, gets 91 cents back for every dollar it sends to Washington.

In effect, blue states like New York are subsidizing poor red states like Kentucky, according to the Rockefeller Institute of Government. I am not sure how Van Orden defines "failed states," but such ignorance and divisiveness are disqualifying for a candidate for the Third Congressional District.

James Haug, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0