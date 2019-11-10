I enjoy reading the AP article, "What Didn't Happen This Week" in the weekend La Crosse Tribune.
Remember why we have newspapers in the first place -- to dispel rumor and falsehood, so rampant these days.
How many remember the grade school history lesson of John Peter Zenger?
He was accused of libel by a rich and powerful New Yorker and spent eight months languishing in jail for it.
Zenger’s defense was that truth is an absolute defense against libel. The jury was out for 10 minutes before he was acquitted. Zenger didn’t live to see the American Revolution, but his case provided the basis for our own First Amendment and freedom of the press.
Now, people let their emotions tell them what’s true.
Plenty get their news from social media. They holler about the "media" but what they really mean is media that disagrees with my own views.
The press is under attack for no good reason. God willing, the truth will out. If Zenger were alive today, he’d be getting hate mail and called a lyin’ commie.
James Hoban, La Crosse