James Hoban: Altman should take act on road

Father James Altman is an an embarrassment to our city, our state, the Roman Catholic Church and indeed, the whole of Christianity. The mask is a little piece of cloth, not a ball and chain. It’s something decent people wear to prevent others from being sick, in no way is it taking away anyone’s freedom. Our Lord healed the sick, Altman is fine doing the opposite.

Those who take Holy Orders take three vows -- poverty, chastity and obedience. These vows are not taken lightly. Parish priests like Altman can skip the vow of poverty, a sweet deal considering that $300,000 he took in through GoFundMe. Bishop Callahan called for his resignation and Altman refused, so it looks like obedience doesn’t apply to him either. He might still be maintaining chastity.

Altman would be richer, happier and much more at home as a televangelist. Of course, he would have to leave the Catholic Church. I doubt this would be a problem, rules don’t apply to him. And there’s no limit to what he could rake in, tax free. Or he could give up religion altogether.

It’s wrong to flout the Bishop and the strict and time-honored rules set down by the earliest Church. Hasn’t our state been embarrassed enough by alleged Sen. Ron Johnson alone? Altman should take his act on the road.

James Hoban