James Hoban: Applauding Freshwater Collaboration

Hat’s off the Freshwater Collaboration of Wisconsin as well as Gov. Tony Evers and State Sen. Brad Pfaff for their support. Can anyone tell me this is a bad idea?

The vanishing numbers of freshwater fish has been in the news lately. (One-third of freshwater fish face extinction, a report says). There are few enough fish in our state as is.

Any fisherman on earth will tell you fishing is as good as it once was. They are a food source to many and a big draw as well. We lose the remainder we lose a lot.

James Hoban

La Crosse

