James Hoban: Don't distract from the real problems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was amused to read Jerry Sebranek’s letter to the editor (Sunday's Tribune).

The guy writes in to the media to complain about the media. Wonder where he derived this unique opinion. From the media?

The country’s in shambles. We’re ravaged by disease and torn apart by riots. More than 23 million are unemployed. More than 100,000 deaths from the COVID-19, the highest in the world.

I’m old enough to remember Vietnam and the turmoil of the '60s, and this is worse. At least the president then had the decency to resign. But we were hopeful then, believing things would get better when the young people then would assume the reins of power.

Now we have special forces guarding the White House. Republican senators, generals, every single former U.S. president and even the Pope have come against our current president. Our former allies look upon us with pity and disgust. Our enemies are dancing in the streets. Many would love to see our total collapse. You can’t blame this on the media, Obama, Hillary, Soros or that mean ‘ol deep state. Instead of leadership we get finger pointing.

I won’t live long enough to see us respected again.