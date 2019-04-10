Just want to say thanks to the Tribune for having the courage to publish letters from local statesman Chip DeNure.
Not even Judge Jeanine Pirraro is so shrill. Nor is Sean Hannity so adhesive to the party line. Time to admit defeat and move on, coastal liberal elites. Go back to your Hollywood lattes and your New York cocktail parties.
You’ll never understand regular people, not like Don and Melania, not like Jared and Ivanka. The Trumps and the Kushners would be right at home in any bowling alley or tavern around here.
James Hoban, La Crosse