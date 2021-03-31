James Hoban: Teachers are better off in Minnesota

I was amused to read Harry Griswold’s letter in the La Crosse Tribune on March 26, where he references the “...selfish teacher’s union...”. The teacher’s union hasn’t had any pull since our corporate masters decreed Act 10. Since then, wages and benefits have gone down.

A low-paying job now pays even lower. Teachers are better off in Minnesota. But by all means let’s keep destroying any tiny vestige of the middle class until there’s nothing left of it. Soon, all non-billionaires and millionaires will be poor because there are no unions. And stupid, because there are no teachers- they would all be working for better wages at McDonald’s or Walmart.