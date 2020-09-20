James L. Ziegeweid: Given the choice, he'll miss church

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is just a few weeks before our election day on Nov. 3.

The folks on the right are out with the little yellow signs telling you to never ever vote Democrat and the little ducks go quack, quack, quack and march to the step of the big green duck with the feathers down his back.

Suddenly, a voice from St. James Parish of La Crosse declares that one cannot be Catholic and vote Democrat. This is interesting from two points:

St. James Parish is only a mile or so from the La Crosse Diocese headquarters and those positions could not occur without hierarchical approval.

Joe Biden is an active practicing Catholic and has used his faith to carry him through the loss of his daughter, first wife and son.

For 82 years I have been a Catholic and have voted Democratic. In all those years I have never been influenced if a person was of one faith or another.

Instead, I have voted for the candidates I believed would serve the best interest of my family and ensure our Americans values.

Being an informed voter on all the candidates and how their policies would affect the country and my family, I have never been forced to make a decision between God and country.