James Olson: Supporting Chris Woodard for County Board

I encourage the constituents of District 9 to vote for Chris Woodard. I've seen his commitment to serving the people of District 9 and his ability to listen.

Prior to his service on City Council, he was regularly attending both neighborhood meetings to hear the concerns of people and being a steward to surrounding neighborhoods. To this day he still attends those meetings, to further his knowledge and make educated decisions.

I believe Chris will also strive for collaboration between municipalities and the county at a higher level than we've seen. I commend him for his energy and drive, talking about and tackling the tough issues we face. I truly believe Chris is the best candidate running for County Board in District 9.

Join me in helping to make not only our community but La Crosse County a better place for everyone. Vote Chris Woodard on April 5.

James Olson

La Crosse

