James P. Hill: Beat inflation with production, not rate hikes

The proposed increase in the fed funds rate (following close on the heels of two .75% fed funds rate increases) will affect almost every consumer and business with variable rate loans.

After having spectacularly bungled its first .75% rate increases, the Fed is set to do it again-all in the name of fighting inflation. There is no question that -- for the average American -- inflation is the most serious issue they are struggling with. But is raising the interest that banks lend and borrow to each other the answer? We don't think so.

By raising the fed funds rate, the Federal Reserve will hammer businesses that have any debt financing that is variable, and consumers as well.

Without taking on any additional risk, banks will be able to pass along that rate increase. Large banks will take advantage of extra risk free earnings, courtesy of business and consumers.

These Fed rate increases are clubbing the American economy to near death, when there is a better way: producing more. In its Aug. 19 edition, the Economist magazine put it clearly: Britain must produce more.

Britain is facing a crisis over this issue. The Bank of England forecasts 13% inflation by next April.

We have a better plan: freeze the next fed funds rate increase on existing borrowers, and apply it only to future loans made after a date certain, say 30 days after the rate increase is approved by the Federal Reserve Board.

We can beat inflation by increasing productivity, further opening up the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the extent refining capacity allows, working harder to help businesses find more workers and other common-sense measures.

Let's review what inflation is: an increase in prices brought about by productivity not keeping pace with consumption and usually abetted by too much currency sloshing about.

We realize the Fed will not consider this idea. But it is certainly better for business and consumers than the last hat tricks the Fed pulled.

James P. Hill

Tomah, former executive director, La Crosse Area Development Corp.