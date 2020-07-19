James Parker: Statue is a disrespectful caricature

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a 52-year resident of La Crosse, I am not sure some La Crosse Council members grasp the importance of or the impact of the "Hiawatha " statue constructed by however well-intentioned and compassionate an artist.

It is now clearly a vestige of a caricature of a long and thankfully bygone era. The stereotypical "Indian" it purports to represent with respect now falls into the category of nearly cartoon cliche and belongs really to a 19th and 20th century sensibility that no longer represents how we, as a community, see our Indigenous friends and neighbors.

It is long past time for those of us who are euro Americans, aka Wasi'chu, to get out of the business of deciding to honor people with statues and mascots who we attempted to exterminate and otherwise place in concentrated areas called "reservations."

The Council members who express concern about "public input" strikes me as disingenuous in that this issue has been in the public forum for most of half a century and especially the last three years.

It is long past time to retire the statue and remove it as a display of public art -- which most first nation people find unacceptable.

James Parker, La Crosse

