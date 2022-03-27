James Paugh: Wuensch, Reiber merit support in Holmen

I encourage voters in the district to elect Barbara Wuensch and Rebecca Reiber for the Holmen School Board on April 5.

I have known Barbara for over 30 years. I know her passion and commitment to the quality education that Holmen provides as one reason she chose to move back to Holmen and raise her children here. As a proud 1993 graduate of Holmen High School, Barbara is open and honest when questioned about her policies and intentions to continue improving the district. She wants to provide a quality education for all students regardless of their financial state, religion, sexual orientation or gender. She is willing to back our educators so that they can continue the difficult job of teaching without constant additional scrutiny.

Rebecca has served on the school board for the last two very trying years. A parent of former Holmen students, she also knows the quality of a Holmen education. She has backed our educators, resisted calls of bans on books for the students and has strongly encouraged following the science when it came to COVID-19. She helped keep our children safe and attending school in person during the 21-22 school year.

Both candidates are endorsed by the Holmen Education Association. I think the choice is clear and the voices of Holmen educators have been heard loud and clear with this endorsement.

So please join me in casting your votes for Rebecca Reiber and Barbara Wuensch on April 5.

James Paugh

Onalaska

