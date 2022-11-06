James R Parker: Consider how the myth of election fraud ends

A simple question: Do those of you who no longer believe elections are legitimate, that they are fraudulent or “stolen,” understand how this all ends? The myth of election fraud, propagated mostly by members of the Republican Party, has been spreading relentlessly since 2009 if not before.

Jane Mayer's excellent history of the effort to restrict voting and perpetuate this falsehood in The New Yorker, "The Voter-Fraud Myth," of Oct. 29/Nov. 5, is an excellent starting read. But to the point: Since many of you think we are exceptional and immune from the tides of historical forces, let me suggest how this culminates. It ends with a coup, because once elections are consistently doubted and disputed, legitimacy disappears and the result is the shelving of the democratic process.

So for those of you either naive or stunningly ignorant of data, facts and the historical realities, or have a lust for power, have it and kick the structural underpinnings out from under the unique 234-year experiment in self governance. I can be sure of one thing with certainty: Elect election deniers and you will rue the day. Happy voting day!

James R Parker

La Crosse