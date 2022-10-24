James Radke: Veterans can't afford another Johnson term

As a Vietnam veteran living with the results of Agent Orange, I have been dealing with the national Veterans Administration regarding my health problems for four years. I have asked Sen. Johnson for his help many times. When he finally answered my letters, he said my issue was an executive branch issue, not something for Congress. Since when does a Congress not help constituents with issues with federal agencies?

He recently got involved with the issue of over prescription of drugs at the Tomah VA clinic. Johnson seems to have a voting record against veterans, unless he sees the majority will vote in favor of an issue. Then he joins the majority, so he appears to supportive of veterans.

The pro veterans PACT act is an example. The bill provides health care for millions of veterans. He initially voted "no" because "it opens the door for reckless government spending," then voted for it once her saw it would pass by the majority. It did.

A professional veterans advocate told me that Sen. Ron Johnson was not a friend of veterans. I now feel the same. Veterans cannot afford another six years of Johnson representing veterans.

James Radke

Viroqua