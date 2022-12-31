 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James W. Hilton: Reckless spending continues

Congratulations, Rep. Ron Kind! Your last triumph in Congress. You just stole another $1,700,000,000,000 from our children and grandchildren. But, I should feel great about it because the 3rd district of Wisconsin gets $16,500,000?

Your continued reckless spending will punish us now and in the future by further fueling inflation. And, then, President Biden will again blame citizens.

Am I angry, upset, disappointed? You had better believe it.

Thank God that your career in the Swamp is finished. I certainly hope that we can return some sanity to our government.

James W. Hilton

Trempealeau

