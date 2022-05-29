 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James Ward: We can count on more guns and more spineless politicians

We can count on more guns and more spineless politicians

God bless all of the senators who will never ever turn down money from the gun lobby.

They will always protect our beloved guns that we love more than life itself and pray that even more assault weapons will end up in the hands of man and child so that they may know how it feels to be a real man whenever the trigger is pulled on our beloved AR-15s.

Thank you senators for we have faith that you will do absolutely nothing no matter how many massacres take place and children end up in body bags.

More guns, more spineless politicians — is that really what we need?

James Ward

La Crosse

