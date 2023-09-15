Justice Janet Protasiewicz was overwhelmingly elected by the citizens of Wisconsin. In response to the choice of the people, Wisconsin Republicans have concocted a scheme to prevent her from performing her duly elected duties.

By attempting to impeach Justice Protasiewicz, they are taking away our voice and not abiding by the will of the people. With his illegitimate attempt to silence the patriotic majority who voted for Justice Protasiewicz, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his ilk are making a desperate grasp to maintain their hold on power.

A weak leader looks after his own interests, a great leader listens to his constituents, even if he doesn’t like it.

Let us all contact our representatives and remind them that we, the people, are watching how they vote, and demand that they represent our will.

James Yohn

Viroqua