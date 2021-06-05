 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamie Eklov: Sending thanks for assisting on Memorial Day

Jamie Eklov: Sending thanks for assisting on Memorial Day

{{featured_button_text}}

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1530, La Crosse, expresses much gratitude for assistance in Memorial Day activities to the following:

Ready Bus Company, La Crescent, with Paul Harris as its driver, for providing transportation to our members to several local cemeteries so that we could provide military honors for our fallen brothers and sisters.

Steve Roellich, Jose Leon, Jeremy Roellich,Dave Osley and Dale Schemerhorn for providing vehicles and transportation in the La Crosse parade.

Neal Roellich for providing percussion for our marching unit in the parade.

Linda Gloede, Joyce Hagmann, Marie Meyers, Sandy Roellich and Carol Schulze for providing an excellent meal to various parade participants after all services were completed.

Of course, thanks to all VFW members and auxiliary who participated in the various events.

Jamie Eklov, commander

Post 1530 VFW

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News