Several local playgrounds are covered with rubber surfaces made from recycled tires. It's important to understand the risks they pose, especially in high temperatures.

Summer has brought hot temperatures. Recent measurements have revealed that on a sunny 95-degree day, the temperatures reached 147°F on rubber chips. These alarming temperatures contribute drastically to heat islands. This excessive heat poses a significant risk of burns and injuries to children who come into direct contact with the surface, leading to discomfort, pain and potential long-term damage.

Additionally, when they get hot, these surfaces can emit cancer-causing fumes — volatile organic compounds. Exposure to VOCs can result in irritations of the eyes, nose and throat, as well as headaches and nausea. Longer exposure can lead to more severe consequences, including damage to internal organs.

In addition to the heat, our local air quality has been compromised this summer due to the Canadian fires. We should be mindful of the compounding effects of bad air quality mixed with temperature and VOCs on rubber surfaces, especially for those who have preexisting health concerns.

Some communities use signs reminding caregivers to keep children off artificial surfaces when the air temperature exceeds 82 degrees. Replacing rubber surfaces with natural materials like wood chips would also reduce the dangers and heat island effects.

Wood chips and natural grass surfaces measure around the same temperature as the air. Learn more about the issue at space-lacrosse.blogspot.com.

Jamie O’Neill

La Crosse