Jamie Paugh: Cooperate rather than argue over masking, quarantine

After watching the Holmen District School Board meeting on April 26, I'm shaking my head. Parents that wanted the school open for in-person learning are now the same parents not willing to do what it takes to keep the kids there.

They don't want to wear mask. They don't want to quarantine their kids after having an exposure to Covid-19. They are refusing vaccines for themselves and children old enough to get one.

This is not how we get back to normal. This is not a liberal conspiracy. This is a pandemic. Over 550,000 Americans are dead. This problem is bigger than the School District of Holmen. This is a global problem. Can we all just cooperate for a little bit so we can get control of this?

Vaccines are helping. Masking is helping (cases of the flu are at an all-time low). I challenge you to blow out a candle with a mask on. You can't do it. If you want your child in school then let's be the people we were on 9-12-2001, not the ones we are now.

Jamie Paugh

Onalaska

