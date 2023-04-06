This is in response to the March 27 article, "Dairyland CEO appointed to nuclear energy task force at policy organization in D.C." by Chloe Hilles.

Hilles' lead sentence contains two items of nuclear industry and government propaganda that are simply untrue: Nuclear energy is neither "carbon-free" nor "clean energy."

Look at five carbon-intensive processes in the nuclear fuel chain: Mining, milling, UF6 chemistry, enrichment and fuel fabrication.

Indigenous Peoples' death and destruction of their unceeded lands by uranium mining,

Milling industrial processes

The secretive gaseous releases in Metropolis/Paducah from UF6 chemistry

Uranium enrichment's contamination-forced school abandonment Piketon County Ohio

The final fabrication of nuclear fuel

These carbon-intensive and polluting processes don't include thousands of miles of gas-guzzling radioactive materials transportation from one process to another as hazardous solids, liquids or pressurized gases.

Also, nuclear power is not clean. This week, Minnesota residents learned of 400,000 gallons of an ongoing and finally admitted radioactive leak from the Monticello Nuclear Power Plant. However, almost every nuclear power plant has a litany of one kind of unanticipated problem or another. Also, routine releases of radioactive water and vapors do include some radioactive carbon-14.

Accidents cannot be kept secret.

And, as usual, with nuclear accidents, the only benchmark used is death, as if the thousands of thyroid cancers, "Chernobyl heart" and radiation-induced visual handicaps aren't worth mentioning. Affected people's lives are forever diminished by the dangers of nuclear power.

Jan Boudart

Chicago