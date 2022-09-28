Jan Brock: Thanks to Centering Onalaska volunteers

On October 3, the beautiful hanging flower baskets that decorate Onalaska's Main Street, Dash Park and Great River Landing will be taken down for the season.

Centering Onalaska volunteers have been watering the baskets every weekend and paying the city to water on weekdays. The flowers get watered every day and are also fertilized almost every day. The small group of citizen volunteers is also working to establish a Centering Onalaska Flower Basket endowment at the La Crosse Community Foundation to ensure the baskets can be purchased and watered each summer for years to come.

It's not too late to help with this endeavor by joining with other community members to make a donation - large or small to the endowment. Your contribution will remain in the fund forever and only the interest income will be used each year for purchasing and watering.

Make your donation:

2. mail a check to the flower basket endowment fund at:

La Crosse Community Foundation

401 Main Street, Suite 205

La Crosse, WI 54601

3. drop a check at the Centering Onalaska mailbox in Onalaska City Hall

Thanks to the many donors past and future who are helping us continue this 20-year tradition of beautifying Onalaska.

Centering Onalaska volunteers: Jan & Tom Brock, Suzanne & Dave Frey, Audrey Lloyd, Sue Mailath, John & Debbie Morrissey, Marv Ramsay, Lois Riniker, Linda & Chuck Schauberger, Sherri Sinniger, John & Sophia Staut, Jo Ann Wickizer.

Jan Brock

Onalaska