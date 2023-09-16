Michael Crichton's mathematician in Jurassic Park once said, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should."

It referenced the cloning of t-rex and velociraptors. Some of the voting maps I have seen for some parts of Wisconsin look massively rigged.

They have piled a certain left-leaning number of voters into a single district that would win huge majority and other districts they would lose by a scant majority. Fair Maps has drawn some really fair maps based on population, not how citizens have historically voted.

Justice Janet Protasiewicz has also opined that some of the maps are "rigged." Assembly Speaker Robin Vos wants her to recuse herself for saying what she has observed, not how she would rule if the case came before the Supreme Court.

We voted for her because her values are ours, too. To impeach her because you are terrified of losing your power tells me that there may be corruption and election interference on the Republican side and you are using the power you fear losing just because you can. But it doesn't mean you should.

Jan Feeler

Viroqua