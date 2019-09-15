I would like to express my appreciation for the work done at Essential Health Clinic (now merged with Planned Parenthood.)
Thousands of people (mostly low- to moderate-income women) are served every year in western Wisconsin with reproductive health care and health education: annual exams, contraception, disease prevention and treatment. For many, the clinic is their first and only point of contact with a health-care provider.
I am especially impressed with the clinic’s commitment to serving rural patients and people who may be hard to reach. While it is true that the Affordable Care Act has increased access to health care, there are still many people who would go without health services if it weren’t for this well-established health clinic. As a result, people have some control over the timing of pregnancies and, with disease screening and treatment, protection of their own reproductive health and that of their children.
In three columns and letters to the editor printed in the La Crosse Tribune about Planned Parenthood (Sept 1,) the authors focus on a single issue, abortion, as if that drives the mainstream work of the clinic. This is simply not true. There were several misleading statements intended to demean the clinic’s value. One accused Planned Parenthood of “hiding the truth.”
The truth is that there are many important issues facing us as a society that directly impact our lives from cradle to grave. We have tremendous capacity to significantly improve human lives at all ages when and if we have the will.
Jan Gallagher, La Crosse