Jan Janiszewski: GOP election tactics were evil

It’s no secret that the GOP sees voter-suppression tactics as a critical piece of its strategy to win elections.

What Robin Vos and his cronies pulled off last week by forcing citizens to exercise their right to vote while risking their health was obviously quite effective.

However, from my perspective, it is more aptly described as evil. The saying “the ends don’t justify the means” seems to fit here. Mr. Vos, are you so driven to win elections that you would potentially risk lives? It appears so. If you’re willing to disregard lives to win elections, I fear what’s next in your bag of tricks.

Jan Janiszewski, La Crosse

