Jan Reuter: Be cautious about coyotes

This is a heads-up for anyone frequenting the bike trail adjacent to Hwy. 35, and north and south of Sunset Vista Road in the town of Onalaska.

We were originally enamored by the yipping of the coyotes in the wooded area south of us; but in the last few weeks, not so much.

We have had three sightings in broad daylight, some caught on our cameras. A coyote came up to our back patio door, two ambled down the bike trail and one crossed our front lawn at 9 a.m.

They could be losing their fear of man or hungry -- or both. If you are confronted by one, do not run. Make as much racket as you can and back away slowly.

There is a lot of good information on bold brazen coyotes on the internet. They are such beautiful animals and we can coexist. Just be smart and be safe.

Jan Reuter, Onalaska

