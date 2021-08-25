Jane Swiggum: Make obesity medications available through Medicare

Millions of Americans suffer from obesity. They experience discrimination and bias from all sides - friends, family, and healthcare providers. Obesity is a costly epidemic and a leading contributor to some of the major causes of death: heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer. Yet Medicare does not cover safe FDA-approved anti-obesity medications.
As a nurse who was morbidly obese until gastric bypass surgery, I know firsthand how people in Wisconsin are struggling to seek treatment for obesity. More than 32% of Wisconsinites are living with obesity. This includes 38% of Black/Latinx adults living with obesity.
Obesity disproportionately impacts communities of color which already face systemic inequities in healthcare. Higher rates of obesity put communities of color at a greater risk for other serious chronic diseases. Black Americans are 77% and Latinx Americans are 66% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes compared to their white counterparts, a disease that increases the likelihood for life threatening conditions like heart disease and stroke.
That’s why we are fortunate that Reps. Ron Kind, Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan are leading the effort to pass the Treat & Reduce Obesity Act (TROA). TROA is an opportunity to address obesity by making obesity medications more available through Medicare. We need to broaden treatment of chronic obesity to prevent serious and costly obesity-related conditions and improve overall health and safety. Now we need to get the job done and get TROA passed into law.
Jane Swiggum
Gays Mills