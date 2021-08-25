Jane Swiggum: Make obesity medications available through Medicare

Millions of Americans suffer from obesity. They experience discrimination and bias from all sides - friends, family, and healthcare providers. Obesity is a costly epidemic and a leading contributor to some of the major causes of death: heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer. Yet Medicare does not cover safe FDA-approved anti-obesity medications.

As a nurse who was morbidly obese until gastric bypass surgery, I know firsthand how people in Wisconsin are struggling to seek treatment for obesity. More than 32% of Wisconsinites are living with obesity. This includes 38% of Black/Latinx adults living with obesity.

Obesity disproportionately impacts communities of color which already face systemic inequities in healthcare. Higher rates of obesity put communities of color at a greater risk for other serious chronic diseases. Black Americans are 77% and Latinx Americans are 66% more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes compared to their white counterparts, a disease that increases the likelihood for life threatening conditions like heart disease and stroke.