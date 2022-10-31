Janet Chaney: Voting for Democrats this year

We are at a turning point in our country. The midterm elections will show us whether our democracy will endure or be dismantled.

The Republican Party has been hijacked. It is no longer the party of conservatives willing to work cooperatively with others that have differing ideas. Trump fostered fear, division and hate, and the GOP followed him. It appears they care more about power and not about the citizens they are supposed to represent.

Is this the kind of country we want to live in? Where neighbors fear those that are "different"; where conspiracy theories are accepted; where hatred and intolerance are acceptable? What is truly frightening are the many candidates running that are following Trump’s lead. They accept the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen (it wasn’t). They accept conspiracy theories (more lies). Some do not have experience in governing, nor a sound platform of positions on the issues. Are these the people we want making decisions about our lives?

Is this the world we want to live in? Filled with hatred, fear and intolerance? I do not. I’ll be voting for candidates who will work "across the aisle" and have solid positions on the issues. This year, those candidates are Democrats.

To save our democracy, we need people who will work for us, cooperatively and fairly, to see that the United States will again be a shining example to the world.

Janet Chaney

LaCrosse