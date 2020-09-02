Janet Kusch: GOP gathering displayed privilege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday night as I watched President Trump give his address and looked across the audience, I saw a picture of incredible privilege: A picture of people sitting close, possibly chatting with friends at a large gathering, and not enduring the discomfort of wearing a mask.

They didn’t have to; they have access to as much COVID-19 testing as they want with quick results. When asked by the news media about the lack of masks and social distancing, President Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, talked at length about all the times he is tested, and tested again.

Should the president’s staff, family or those in the audience become ill; they have ready access to health care.

Is this the experience of the rest of America? Is this even the experience of those caring for COVID-19 patients? Is this the protection the current administration offers to all? Unfortunately not.

Do you want four more years of this?

Janet Kusch, La Crosse

