Janet Melby: Dangerous to be a Republican these days

Recently at the Conservative Political Action Conference, cheers broke out for the United States failure to meet its vaccination target. Since this was basically a Trump Rally, one may justifiably assume that most of the attendees were Trump supporters and therefore Republicans.

There were 4,000+ attendees at that convention. Let’s say that 4,000 of them were unvaccinated. 99.5% of all Covid-19 related deaths in the United States occur among unvaccinated people. That means that they cheered for jeopardizing 3,980 of their own lives. The Republican Party touts itself as the "pro-life" party. Why would these Republican pro-lifers applaud a policy that advocates for setting people up to die?

What principle is at work here? Putting Donald Trump back in the White House? How are they going to do that when only 45% of Republicans are vaccinated and they are advocating for a policy against a vaccine for a virus that will kill off more Republicans than Democrats? Where are they going to get the votes? 86% of Democrats are vaccinated. Do the math.