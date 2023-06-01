Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

I want to express my most profound gratitude to the people who helped me when I fell near the corner of South 7th and Jackson streets Sunday, May 8.

I don't know their last names so I can't contact them personally. Mike, who was waiting at the stoplight and was at my side in less than a minute. He was so kind, so concerned and so gentle with me. He called 911 and stayed by my side until the ambulance and first responders arrived.

Also, Hayley, the young woman who also appeared out of nowhere and also stayed.

To the first responders, and to the medical team that received me at Gundersen ER. Thank you. All of you. Those words are so inadequate, but I'm at a loss to find others that can say what I feel in my heart. Maybe there aren't any. So, thank you each and every one of you.

Janet Melby

La Crosse