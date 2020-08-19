Janet Melby:Last 4 years not so rosy for workers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So, President Donald Trump made a couple of flying stops to the Midwest, one to Minnesota and one to Wisconsin, to help kick off the Democratic National Convention and "highlight Joe Biden's failure on jobs and the economy."

I find that highly amusing. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics 2019 data, real (meaning, inflation-adjusted) average weekly earnings for rank-and-file production and nonsupervisory workers have gone up 2.5% since Trump took office. Those earnings rose 4.7% during Barack Obama's last four years as president.

The average real weekly earnings of all private-sector workers increased by 2.4% during Trump's tenure; they went up 3.9% in Obama's last four years. So paychecks have been keeping up with inflation better during Obama years than Trump years. Thanks for drawing our attention to these facts, Donald.

They are one more good reason to vote for Joe Biden.

Janet Melby, La Crosse

