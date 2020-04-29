Janet Melby: Together, we'll build a better future

Janet Melby: Together, we'll build a better future

Kudos and gratitude to the residents of La Crosse and the Coulee Region for being safer-at-home and so keeping themselves as well as others safe and healthy.

It says much about the quality of the citizenry in our area that they are being so caring and thoughtful of one another.

Thank you, Jen Rombalski, for your daily updates, information and most importantly, your encouragement. We are seeing a better side of ourselves and together we will build a better future from this.

Janet Melby, La Crosse

