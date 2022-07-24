 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Janet Melby: Vote wisely in the election for human rights

The 2022 election is not a referendum on Joe Biden. It is not a referendum on inflation. It is not a referendum on the environment, on child care, Medicare, the price of insulin or a myriad of other important special interests.

The 2022 election is a referendum on human rights. On Brown rights, Black rights, Yellow rights, Red rights and the rights Whites take for granted. It is a referendum on LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, disabled rights, elder rights. The inalienable rights of Americans of every race, creed and gender.

Most importantly, it is a referendum on voters’ rights.

The vote is a citizen’s only recourse. Their weapon against tyranny. With it, because of it, voters are the armed militia in defense of democracy. In the war against authoritarianism. To not vote is a dereliction of duty. A desertion of responsibility for the rights granted by the Constitution. An abdication of citizenship.

People are also reading…

To abstain from voting is to cede victory. Abstention is not a statement, it is surrender. Indifference is cowardice. Not making voting a priority is a form of treason. To vote is a responsibility of a free people and the ultimate privilege of a citizen.

Register for the right to vote, the freedom to vote, for the privilege and the responsibility to vote.

Vote. Vote for the candidate you believe will best promote and protect your most vital human rights. Your right to live life freely in all its abundant glory. Your liberty to make life choices for yourself and your well-being, and freedom in your pursuit of happiness.

The 2022 election is a referendum on you, on your freedoms, on your future.

Vote wisely.

Janet Melby

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

Wisconsin needs an honorable GOP -- Lester Bruns

I am looking for a few honorable Republicans to run for political office. Since 2011, Republicans have been running the state of Wisconsin as their own personal realm. This has brought out the worst in political dishonor.

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

Johnson stands up to Biden's agenda -- Robert Kolb

President Joe Biden’s doublespeak on gas prices is doing nothing to solve the problem we are facing. He can’t on one hand promise to end the oil industry, and then on the other blame them for not doing enough.

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Ballot security is modern poll tax -- Ed Brown

Regarding the July 15 article "Ballots should be mailed by the voter," we are told this requirement is ballot and election security. Every stage from voter to election office must be secure.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News