Janet Melby: Vote wisely in the election for human rights

The 2022 election is not a referendum on Joe Biden. It is not a referendum on inflation. It is not a referendum on the environment, on child care, Medicare, the price of insulin or a myriad of other important special interests.

The 2022 election is a referendum on human rights. On Brown rights, Black rights, Yellow rights, Red rights and the rights Whites take for granted. It is a referendum on LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, disabled rights, elder rights. The inalienable rights of Americans of every race, creed and gender.

Most importantly, it is a referendum on voters’ rights.

The vote is a citizen’s only recourse. Their weapon against tyranny. With it, because of it, voters are the armed militia in defense of democracy. In the war against authoritarianism. To not vote is a dereliction of duty. A desertion of responsibility for the rights granted by the Constitution. An abdication of citizenship.

To abstain from voting is to cede victory. Abstention is not a statement, it is surrender. Indifference is cowardice. Not making voting a priority is a form of treason. To vote is a responsibility of a free people and the ultimate privilege of a citizen.

Register for the right to vote, the freedom to vote, for the privilege and the responsibility to vote.

Vote. Vote for the candidate you believe will best promote and protect your most vital human rights. Your right to live life freely in all its abundant glory. Your liberty to make life choices for yourself and your well-being, and freedom in your pursuit of happiness.

The 2022 election is a referendum on you, on your freedoms, on your future.

Vote wisely.

Janet Melby

La Crosse