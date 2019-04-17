The headline on Monday's Tribune Opinion page is very misleading.
The Heritage Foundation is a staunch right-wing organization and is wont to publish misleading information.
Social Security is self supporting and takes no money from taxpayers.
I believe there is a space for opinions but not flat-out lies. The average American has worked hard in order to collect Social Security.
It is not their fault that Congress has not increased contribution levels to reflect the number of people now collecting Social Security.
As more people retire, more has to be paid in during our working years so there is a cushion when we retire.
Janet Slaght, Holmen