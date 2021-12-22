Janette Dean: Pass the Build Back Better Act, for the planet and us all

On November 19, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act. This bill will be instrumental in the fight against climate change along with other needed policies and actions across our states and nation and also worldwide. It’s now on our U.S. senators — including those in the Midwest — to work together to get the 51 votes we need to pass the Build Back Better Act.

I care deeply about this bill because of the work it can do to guard our communities and others globally from the negative effects of climate change. Each new year, we are seeing increasing historic and nationwide impacts from numerous terrifying and stressful tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, wildfires and record heat temperatures in many of our U.S. states.

Extreme weather is exacerbated by global warming and resulting climate change effects of all kinds. Unfortunately, the U.S. has been the top carbon emitting nation over history leading us to this saturation point in time when the planet can no longer maintain climate and earth systems stability. Our societies and communities can’t wait any longer for real climate solutions.

I therefore urge the Senate to both strengthen and pass Build Back Better Act. It’s time to put an end to fossil fuel subsidies and increase funding to better protect our lives and the future of our planet, children, and communities including with a Civilian Climate Corps.

Janette Dean

Caledonia

