Janice Dworschak: Arcadia voters face key choices, should advance mayor's legacy

The City of Arcadia, under the leadership of Rob Reichwein, has enjoyed six years of peace and tranquility required to restore the well-being of the community.

Under Rob’s leadership the City Council approached their work to address the needs of the community with competence, collaboration and diligent determination. Thoughtfulness and respectful words translated into meaningful deeds, action! Meetings, even during the pandemic, were well prepared and organized to maximize time invested. Mayor Reichwein, City Council Alderpersons, and City Staff deserve our gratitude for their ability and willingness to serve the community with civility and integrity.

Certainly, there is still work to be done to advance priorities of flood mitigation, housing development and waste management. The foundation Reichwein hands on, however, is firm, not built on sand. The April 5 primary needs the Arcadia community to support a leader who will advance Reichwein’s legacy. The choice is clear.

In addition to the Office of Mayor we have the opportunity to elect a Judge for District 3 Court of Appeals, a Trempealeau County Supervisor District 11, an Alderperson for Ward 2 and members of the Arcadia School Board. To vote is our prized form of patriotism. Research the candidates, plan ahead and vote. Each vote matters!

Janice Dworschak

Arcadia

