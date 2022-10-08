 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janice Dworschak: Consider these before you speak

What does it take to embrace transformative change, a change of heart? Ask anyone challenged with temptation and the answer is clear, “It is hard!” Temptation is clever. It knows every trick. It charms its way into thoughts, words and deeds with cunning tactics of denial, distraction and delay.

In our digital age, an age of “words, words, words,” the mystic and poet Rumi provides a life-giving antidote to the rampant vitriol, writing, “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates: Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?”

Janice Dworschak

Arcadia

